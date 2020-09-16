Fayetteville city council talks prohibiting late fees for renters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville city council members discuss suspending late fees and charges for renters until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Council Member Kyle Smith introduced the idea to Fayetteville’s city attorney Kit Williams.

According to Williams, there are two problems to consider: The rent control preemption – which keeps cities from enacting an ordinance to for rent control for private properties and the contract clause of the United States constitution – keeping states from impairing the obligation of contracts.

However, Williams said the proposed ordinance is reasonable and could help many families stay in their homes without building up a stifling debt of late payment charges.

