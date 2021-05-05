Fayetteville City Council to discuss making Juneteenth official holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A resolution has been introduced to the Fayetteville City Council to observe Juneteenth as an official holiday, according to D’andre Jones of the city council.

The resolution will be discussed Tuesday when the council meets. It will call for the city to observe Juneteenth as a formal, paid city holiday, encouraging education and community service among its employees and staff beginning June 19, 2022.

It proposes that city hall to be closed and essential staff able to take the day off another time. It will call for the day to be notated as Juneteenth on any official websites, notices, or publications relating to or referencing the day.

The resolution will also call on everyone to reflect on the history of African American slavery in the United States and encourages people to observe the day by volunteering, giving recognition to, or supporting organizations in Fayetteville working to advance equity and social justice for African American residents.