Fayetteville City Council to have special meeting June 24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has called a special meeting of the City Council to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.

The meeting will be virtual with some attendees present in City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The meeting has been called to discuss a proposed resolution to reconstitute a Fayetteville Board of Health and to create a City Health Officer position.

The proposal also includes a budget adjustment of $50,000 in emergency funding to support the Board of Health and City Health Officer in the execution of their duties.

This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded, and the public is encouraged to view the meeting online.

Anyone who wishes to join the meeting can register to attend using the Zoom link available in the City’s public meeting calendar.