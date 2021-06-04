Fayetteville City Council unanimously votes to make Juneteenth an official holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Soon, Fayetteville city employees will celebrate Juneteenth as an official holiday.

This week, the Fayetteville city council unanimously voted to give June 19 this designation. The day commemorates when all slaves were officially freed in the South. D’Andre Jones is a Fayetteville City Councilmember who pushed for this resolution. He said it’s a big moment for Black Northwest Arkansans.

“The City Hall will be closed, and city workers will have the day off,” Jones said. “This will be a paid holiday for members of city staff.”

The resolution doesn’t kick in until June 2022.

