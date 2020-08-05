Fayetteville City Council votes down funding for two school resource officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City council members vote down a measure to fund two school resource officers for the Fayetteville School District.

The request was made by Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert.

Council members were back and forth on the discussion.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan broke the tie for the grant to pass, but a second vote later in the meeting went the other way causing the measure to fail 3 to 5.

Associate Superintendent Dr. Megan Slocum says the goal was to help students with social and emotional learning.

“I think that teachers feel safer coming to work I think it is definitely a deterrent to activity that might happen on campus. Sometimes it’s just having a car parked out front it can make an impact,” Dr. Slocum says.