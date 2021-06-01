Fayetteville City Council votes to drop mask restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council votes to drop its mask requirement for those who are fully vaccinated.

Tonight, the council voted to follow recent recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, allowing fully vaccinated people to no longer wear a mask indoors, outdoors, or in small groups.

Council member, Sonia Gutierrez encouraged Fayetteville residents to continue getting vaccinated so numbers can stay low.

“As a scientist, and trained microbiologist with an emphasis on epidemiology, on behalf of our youngest residents who are too young to get vaccinated,” Gutierrez said. “I would strongly encourage those of you who are not vaccinated to get fully vaccinated.”

People are required to wear a mask inside federal buildings or transportation hubs like airplanes and buses.

