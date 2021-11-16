Fayetteville City Council votes to lift mask mandate

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council voted to repeal the city’s mask mandate.

The repeal will go into effect on December 23.

If cases go up, the city council will revisit a mask mandate.

Board members agreed the mandate should stay in place through the end of the year at least until school is out for winter break.

The mask mandate was put into effect in August along with an emergency declaration after COVID-19 cases began to rise.

