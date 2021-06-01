Fayetteville City Council votes to make Juneteenth official holiday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fayetteville City Council _-7451996148457582974

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council votes unanimously to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when all slaves were officially freed in the South.

African-American historian and local advocate Raven Cook says it’s important to acknowledge the history of the Black community and this resolution is a great step toward making a change.

“There’s so much political discourse around African-American history and the study of race and identity,” Cook said. “I feel like it’s so important for cities, particularly ours, to make initiative to create policy that supports us learning about the cultures we all come from.”

The resolution allows Fayetteville to observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees and close city hall.

This takes effect June 19, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers