Fayetteville City Council votes to make Juneteenth official holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council votes unanimously to make Juneteenth an official holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the day in 1865 when all slaves were officially freed in the South.

African-American historian and local advocate Raven Cook says it’s important to acknowledge the history of the Black community and this resolution is a great step toward making a change.

“There’s so much political discourse around African-American history and the study of race and identity,” Cook said. “I feel like it’s so important for cities, particularly ours, to make initiative to create policy that supports us learning about the cultures we all come from.”

The resolution allows Fayetteville to observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees and close city hall.

This takes effect June 19, 2022.