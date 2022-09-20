FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Council votes to change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.

The vote passed 7-1 with Mike Wiederkehr voting against the change. Wiederkehr says he worries about what he calls the “all-or-nothing” nature of issues like these and says the people of Fayetteville did not get enough say in the decision.

Councilman D’andre Jones says the goal of this name change is not to divide, it’s to bring more understanding between people.

“I express a different opinion and because I’m advocating for my community, doesn’t mean I don’t love your community any less. It means that I want all of us to be better,” Jones said.

