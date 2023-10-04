FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to shut off services to illegal short-term rentals.

In a unanimous vote at the Fayetteville City Council meeting on October 3, the city ruled properties operating without a business license or proper inspections are subject to having their water, sewer and trash services stopped.

“Don’t bring us to the point to turn off your water. Please consider applying for an application or turning your property over into a longer term rental. We need the houses desperately,” said Sarah Moore of Ward 2.

The ordinance will only affect type 2 rentals, which is a rental property not occupied by a permanent resident.