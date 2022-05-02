FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before the city council hears public comment on a proposed rezoning in Fayetteville on May 3, city officials and developers toured the area around the 112 Drive-In on May 2.

City council member Mike Wiederkehr walked the property along with a developer. This is part of the process that could lead to that area being rezoned for residential construction.

One major concern surrounding the proposed rezoning is the future of the historic drive-in theater.

“Sometimes with a project like this, maybe there’s some nostalgia involved. People may not want to see the drive-in be redeveloped,” Fayetteville Development Services director Jonathan Curth.

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Citizens will have the opportunity to voice concerns or speak on behalf of the proposed rezoning.