Fayetteville City Hall reopens to the public

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Hall is now available again to the public.

According to a news release, people can attend city meetings in person or online.

The release says details to sign up for the virtual attendance can be found here.

The city recommends signing up to the virtual meetings as soon as possible so there are no issues at the time of the meeting.

The release says the online calendar will not update until Monday morning.

According to the release, all in-person attendees who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

The final agenda of the upcoming planning commission meeting can be found here. The agenda includes links to all planning reports.

The interactive geographic information system map shows the location of these items.

