Fayetteville city health officer warns against taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19

A health worker shows a bottle of Ivermectin in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey took to they city’s social media to discourage people from taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

On Facebook, Sharkey says ivermectin is an anti-parasite medication that is most often used to treat livestock, and has not been shown to either prevent or treat COVID-19.

Sharkey says ivermectin does not have full or emergency approval by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Sharkey says it can interact with some medications, such as blood thinners. In high doses, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness and loss of balance, seizures, coma, and death.

According to Sharkey, the version of ivermectin intended for animals is highly concentrated, and should not be ingested by humans.

Sharkey suggests people should talk to a doctor immediately if they are at a high risk for complications to see if they can begin taking Regeneron.

Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody that has been shown to reduce hospitalizations due to the Delta variant, according to Sharkey.

Sharkey says the proven methods to prevent COVID-19 are taking a vaccine, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing hands.