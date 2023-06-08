FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville took its web-based municipal service offline after a “suspected cyber incident,” according to a news release.

Email, online payments, inspection scheduling and network applications have been taken down as a proactive measure.

According to the release, police, fire and 911 emergency services are not affected by the issue.

“The City’s Information Technology department has engaged all available resources and is working on the issue. Online services are anticipated to remain unavailable for several days, at minimum,” the release said.

People who are not able to reach the Fayetteville PD’s number can call their alternative non-emergency number at 479-575-0258.