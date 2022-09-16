FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —The City of Fayetteville said it’s taking two approaches to keep the area clean.

The first is a series of free bulky item drop-offs. The second, is a call for residents to volunteer to pick up trash.

On the next four Saturdays, residents can drop off items such as couches, electronics, carpets, and mattresses for free. Although, anything with Freon, like your refridgerator, will cost you extra.

There are some items you can’t bring, like tires, leaves, and anything hazardous.

If it’s not a free cleanup day, bringing in bulky items can cost you a minimum of $37 dollars, which the city said not everyone is willing to pay.

“A lot of times we’ll see those mattresses, chairs, things like that, just thrown in a ditch or left curbside. It’s mainly because it’s really expensive sometimes and people just start trying to cut back on costs. So we’re really excited to be able to offer this as an alternative,” said Heather Ellzey, the Environment Educator for the City of Fayetteville

On a cleanup day, the city said people typically bring in 50-60 tons of unwanted items.

Check out the city’s website for more information on when and where the next bulky waste cleanups will take place. Also, if you need more information on how to volunteer to cleanup trash around the city, you can check out Knowtheflownwa.com.