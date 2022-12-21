FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)— A community rallying together to provide clothing for those who are less fortunate.

Temperatures are dropping below zero degrees this week, and local organizations are doing everything to keep people warm.

Sarah Moore the Executive Director of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and says their organization’s goal is to be there for others’ well-being.

“They may not have shoes, they don’t oftentimes have a coat, and so in this particular time of year where we’re facing very extreme temperatures you know, this is a life-altering situation,” —Moore said.

The Clothing Closet is offered to people who are released from jail or to those who are in need of basic necessities.

“Things that are like hats, gloves, scarves, boots, shoes, socks, and definitely heavier coats right now,” —Moore said.

Monique Jones the Outreach Director for St. James Missionary Baptist Church dropped off several coats and shoes Wednesday.

“Sometimes we think that we don’t have enough but we have more than enough that we can give back to the next person,” —Jones said.

Jones said the temperatures we will experience in the next several days will be unbearable for anybody to be in.

“When your body temperature drops 95 degrees and below, you’re in a critical state, and going out to whether that’s negative at any point in time, you could be walking into a critical state,” —Jones said.

Moore says she just wants to see the community step up and take care of one another.

“We just want to encourage folks to think about it that one, two, three coats, a pair of socks, it all adds up to help our community,” – Moore said.

Jones said she encourages people to have a heart of giving this holiday season.

“Giving them some insulated island clothing, gloves, socks, or shoes is that things that are instrumental to supporting them during these critical weather times,” –Jones said.

The Clothing Closet is located at the Washington County Detention Center and you can donate any hour of the day.

You can also call the number 2-1-1 for any additional information regarding warming shelters, food, and clothing.