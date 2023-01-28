FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community members will be gathering at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Jefferson Park’s basketball court to honor the life of Tyre Nichols.

The event was hosted by Omega: A Black Artist Collective of NWA. Founders Veronica Hall, Raven Cook and Cory Perry are gathering the community to uplift Nichols’ spirit and celebrate his life.

The candlelight vigil is open to the community but the organization said to bring your candles, signs and peace.

Omega: A Black Artist Collective of NWA plans on reflecting on Nichols art as an active photographer.

“[We] are asking for the community to come together as we acknowledge our brother Tyre Nichols’ precious life,” the organization said in a post. “His life that was brutally beaten, and stolen from him, from his parents, brothers, sister, friends/family. stolen from his four-year-old son. Stolen from the Black community. stolen from the skateboarding community.”

Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.