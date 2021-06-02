Fayetteville concert series celebrates 25th anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Parks and Recreation along with Collier & Associates Realty announced the return of the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series this summer for its 25th year.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, the concert series will celebrate its 25th anniversary with local artists in the region.

Concerts will take place on consecutive Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. at the Gulley Park gazebo and are free to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy food vendors and musicians.

The concert schedule is below:

  • June 24 – Jukeboxx
  • July 1 – Arkansauce
  • July 8 – Heath Sanders
  • July 15 – Mixtapes
  • July 22 – Trout Fishing in America
  • July 29 – Dandelion Heart

