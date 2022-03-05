FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A group of volunteers cleaned up the Fayetteville Confederate Cemetery today.

They worked to clean the graves, because a dead tree was needing to be removed before a storm brought it down.

Volunteer Troy Massey says it’s all about teamwork.

“It is a fellowship deal,” said Massey. You know, you get out here and rub elbows, sweat a little bit, you know. It is a pretty neat experience.”

Volunteers were able to use a bucket lift to cut off hanging branches and removed the dead tree from the Texas section of the cemetery.