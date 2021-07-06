Fayetteville considers permanent sidewalk cafes, parklets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville looks into permanently allowing sidewalk cafes and parklets.

COVID-19 forced businesses to get creative to accommodate for social distancing, and last year, Fayetteville passed an ordinance allowing restaurants and bars to use city parking spaces to create additional outdoor seating.

However, it expired when the governor’s emergency declaration ended.

Now, Fayetteville is working to streamline the process, allowing businesses to use parklets permanently.

“I think it’s a grand idea, that you can expand your foot print,” Fayetteville City Council Member Sonia Gutierrez said. “Make some more revenue for yourself, for your business and definitely we support the tax revenue.”

There are several guidelines businesses need to follow to ensure public right-of-ways are clear.

