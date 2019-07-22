Fayetteville construction projects may affect commutes to and from work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — You may have hit some road closures that affected your commute on Monday (July 22). The City of Fayetteville said a couple of these projects will take several weeks.

Three projects started in the city including:

Thomas Avenue between Markham Road and Hotz Drive on the University of Arkansas campus. The project will include a new curb, gutter, sidewalk, and storm drainage improvements. The area will be closed 24 hours a day until August 23.

Martin Luther King Boulevard between South School Avenue and College Avenue. Workers will mill and place asphalt over the road. Drivers will not be able to access it from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22 until Friday, July 26.

Old Wire Road from North Oak Bailey Drive to Highway 265. The city will build an underground walking trail that assistant transportation manager for the city, Keith Shreve said will be a benefit to both drivers and pedestrians. The section of road will be closed until August 9.

Shreve said the city is grateful for the patience of residents while these projects are completed. He said the goal is to have everything done before University of Arkansas students start the fall semester, but that rain could delay construction.