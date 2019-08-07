Fayetteville council approves crisis unit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fayetteville City Council has approved to use the new NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The stabilization unit is an alternative to jail.

Rather than housing inmates with mental illnesses with inmates that don’t, those with mental illnesses will be sentenced to the stabilization unit.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said city officials have been implementing the stabilization unit for weeks although the council just approved its use.

There will be no cost for the city to use the stabilization unit until 2020 when it will then cost $40 daily.