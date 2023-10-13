FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Joel Spalter and his wife Irene have supported the Jewish National Fund-USA for decades.

Through the organization, the couple has helped build structures and improve life for Israelis living on the border with Gaza.

“The destruction of some of the houses is very personal to us. We built a lot of them,” said Joel.

The Spalters narrowly avoided an up-close view of this particular conflict in Israel.

“We would be there right now had the war not started,” said Joel.

Through their partnership with the Jewish National Fund-USA. The couple has created strong bonds with several Israelis.

However, since the attack, the whereabouts of their family and friends are unknown.

“We don’t know. We don’t know about some of them. Certainly, for people who live in the Gaza envelope, there are people missing. There are people gone,” said Irene.

Jewish National Fund-USA is raising money over the next 30 days to help Israel. The goal is $10 million.

Though the couple is in mourning for the devastation in Israel, they are still hopeful.

“We will build again what we built the first time. Homes where people live and from which they produce things that are good for the world,” said Joel