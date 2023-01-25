FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lincoln County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has had his trial delayed once again.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer on June 28. He reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

After a previous continuance, his trial was scheduled to start on January 24 in Washington County circuit court. But on that day, judge Joanna Taylor signed an order rescheduling it for February 28.

Seward retained new counsel on August 26, 2022 and filed three motions with the court that day, including noting the defendant’s intent to “rely on the defense of mental disease or defect.”

Court documents show a pair of forensic evaluations were submitted on November 21, but the results of those are not made public. Seward is charged with attempted capital murder and battery in the third degree and has pleaded not guilty to both.