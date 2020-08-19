Fayetteville declares racism a public health crisis; city passes resolution

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville declares racism a public health crisis.

D’Andre Jones with the African American advisory council says COVID-19 is just the latest example of this problem.

African Americans have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 due to lack of access to quality health care among other reasons, but Jones said this resolution addresses other things too like police brutality.

Related Content Local group advocating to declare racism a public health crisis Video

It recommends the development of a racial equity strategic plan to address racial disparities.

Nearly every person who spoke tonight supported the resolution, including all of the council members.

“I will work dilligently as Mr. Birchfield has asked to support anything to work against this evil hatred,” Fayetteville City Council member Sonia Gutierrez said.

The resolution passed unanimously.