Fayetteville dedicates day to local Grammy-winning professor

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Grammy-winning music professor has his own day to celebrate.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaimed today as Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock Day.

Murdock, an associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas was recently named Grammy Music Educator of the Year.

The award recognizes teachers who make significant and lasting contributions to music education.

“I won this award in the middle of a pandemic, when teachers all over are working hard to do the best that they can to educate our students across the board, so I’m honored to be selected from amongst them,” Murdock said.

Murdock says he overcame a lot to get where he is, so he wants to pay his success forward to up-and-coming musicians in Northwest Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers