Fayetteville dedicates day to local Grammy-winning professor

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local Grammy-winning music professor has his own day to celebrate.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaimed today as Dr. Jeffrey Allen Murdock Day.

Murdock, an associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas was recently named Grammy Music Educator of the Year.

The award recognizes teachers who make significant and lasting contributions to music education.

“I won this award in the middle of a pandemic, when teachers all over are working hard to do the best that they can to educate our students across the board, so I’m honored to be selected from amongst them,” Murdock said.

Murdock says he overcame a lot to get where he is, so he wants to pay his success forward to up-and-coming musicians in Northwest Arkansas.