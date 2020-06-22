Fayetteville distributes free masks to business owners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local Fayetteville business owners picked up free masks at Fire Station One, on Center Street Monday.

This comes after city leaders passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks inside public places.

Under the new initiative businesses must also provide disposable masks to customers. City leaders approved a 100-thousand dollar safety campaign to support the measure.

37,000 disposable masks were purchased to give out to local businesses and retail stores. The funds also cover a business support hotline to answer questions.

Pigmint Floral Studio Owner Chelsea Hermez picked up some masks Monday morning.

“It’s really great that they are supporting businesses so they can stay in compliance. You know its kind of hard to find masks right now. Its easier to show up at the fire station,” Hermez said.

To pick up masks, visit Fire Station One and ring the doorbell. Masks will be available June 22 – June 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.