Fayetteville doctor confident in CDC’s new recommendations regarding COVID-19 exposure in schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While many parents are nervous about the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance allowing teachers, staff, and students to return to school five days after COVID-19 exposure, a local doctor says it makes sense.

Dr. Gary Berner is the chief medical officer at Community Clinic in Fayetteville.

He says that he’s already heard plenty of concern about the new quarantine guidance, but all people have to do is look at the latest research to see why the CDC made the change.

“Research is showing that COVID is mostly spread in the 1 to 2 days before symptoms begin and 2 to 3 days after symptoms have begun,” Berner said. “With the research showing that, it’s understandable that the CDC would want to make that change. Help kiddos get back in school a bit quicker and help mom and dad back into their jobs quicker as well.”

Berner says that if anyone ever has any questions about this guidance, masks, vaccines, or anything having to do with COVID-19, they shouldn’t hesitate to ask their doctor.