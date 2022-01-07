Fayetteville doctor discusses COVID-19 impact on minority communities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Minority communities in Northwest Arkansas continue to be impacted more severely by COVID-19.

Studies that include the omicron variant are still ongoing, but since the start of the pandemic, groups like the Marshallese and Hispanic communities have been hit harder than most.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Berner with Community Clinic in Fayetteville says it’s mostly because of social issues.

“So many reasons for that, in terms of access to health care, historical and cultural barriers,” Berner said.

Berner stresses the importance of making health care more accessible for minority communities in the area to help bridge the gap.