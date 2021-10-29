Fayetteville e-scooter riders average around 2,500 trips per day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Users of Fayetteville’s two e-scooter companies averaged around 2,000 to 2,500 trips per day during the fall 2021 semester, according to a report from the University of Arkansas on Thursday.

Two years ago, the City of Fayetteville and University of Arkansas permitted two companies — Spin and Veo — to operate scooter and bike rideshare services in the city.

According to Friday’s release, among Spin and Veo partners, the U of A has consistently seen some of the highest utilization in terms of ridership of e-scooters.

The average trip time per user is about 10 minutes, with an average cost of about $3 per trip.

On gamedays, ridership can range from 5,000 to 8,000 trips per day, “indicating popularity by gameday visitors and others who chose to scooter to games in order to avoid traffic congestion and parking stress.”

According to U of A, injuries reported to Spin, Veo, and UAPD remain low and included three in September and three in October.

From August 23 to October 24, Spin issued 1,594 etiquette warning. Out of those, sixty-seven (67) users have received an escalated “Strike 1” warning, punished by a $10 fine and requiring users to take an in-app rules review quiz.

The report released by UA on Friday recommended scaling up user training and helmet giveaways. It also advised implementing a “Forced Parking Model” starting spring semester 2022 to “reduce clutter and improper parking.”

Rules for escooters are similar to those for bicycles — they may operate in most of the same places, such as bike lanes, paved trails and in streets.