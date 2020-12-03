Fayetteville elects D’Andre Jones for City Council seat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville elects D’Andre Jones to represent Ward One on the City Council.

Leading the city’s African American Advisory Council, Jones has helped create a resolution to address racism and police brutality.

He said his campaign was all about unity and bringing the people of Fayetteville together.

He said he’s ready to help push the city of Fayetteville forward.

“I’ve learned so much about myself and I’ve learned what’s really important to the voters,” he said. “That’s making sure that they’re heard, their perspective is known, and that we’re able to obtain a solution that’s in the best interest of Fayetteville.”

Jones secured more than 70% of the vote defeating Tanner Pettigrew.

