Fayetteville elementary school honors Heart Hero Kid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville elementary school honors its own Heart Hero Kid.

Happy Hollow Elementary has participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge for nearly 20 years teaching kids jump rope skills and heart health all while raising money to help kids with special hearts.

Student Jace Atha was born with three congenital heart defects and underwent several surgeries starting at just 9 days old.

During today’s Kids Heart Challenge end celebration, Jace was honored as the school’s Heart Hero.

“He sets his goal every year to try to be the person that raises the most in the building and he does a good job with that. Goes out and talks to people, ‘Here’s what we’re doing’ and ‘Here’s why I want you to donate this money,” Cristin said.

“What’s your favorite part of Kid’s Heart Challenge?” Cristin asked.

“It helps people with special hearts just like me,” Jace said.

Happy Hollow Elementary School raised more than $13,000 during the challenge.