Fayetteville encourages residents to drop off pumpkins to be turned into compost

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is encouraging people to drop-off their old pumpkins to be turned into compost.
According to a post from the city’s Facebook page, the compost can be purchased by residents for their gardens.
Residents can put their pumpkins in the green food waste cart at these 24/7 locations:
- Yacht Club on College, 617 N. College Ave.
- Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.
- Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.
- Happy Hollow Recycling Center, 1420 S. Happy Hollow
More information can about the city’s compost programs, can be found on its website.