Fayetteville encourages residents to drop off pumpkins to be turned into compost

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is encouraging people to drop-off their old pumpkins to be turned into compost.

According to a post from the city’s Facebook page, the compost can be purchased by residents for their gardens.

Residents can put their pumpkins in the green food waste cart at these 24/7 locations:

  • Yacht Club on College, 617 N. College Ave.
  • Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.
  • Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.
  • Happy Hollow Recycling Center, 1420 S. Happy Hollow

More information can about the city’s compost programs, can be found on its website.

