Fayetteville encourages residents to drop off pumpkins to be turned into compost

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is encouraging people to drop-off their old pumpkins to be turned into compost.

According to a post from the city’s Facebook page, the compost can be purchased by residents for their gardens.

Residents can put their pumpkins in the green food waste cart at these 24/7 locations:

Yacht Club on College, 617 N. College Ave.

Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.

Happy Hollow Recycling Center, 1420 S. Happy Hollow

More information can about the city’s compost programs, can be found on its website.