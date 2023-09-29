FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Bulldogs used a late defensive play to escape Rogers 47-42 in Week 5 of Fearless Friday and remain undefeated.
Fort Smith Northside 42, Little Rock Central 13
Bentonville 50, Fort Smith Southside 35
Fayetteville 47, Rogers 42
Springdale Har-Ber 61, Rogers Heritage 13
Highlights for these games are available in the video above.
Bentonville West 47, Springdale 22
Greenwood 35, Greenbrier 7
Van Buren 49, Lake Hamilton 28
