FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Bulldogs used a late defensive play to escape Rogers 47-42 in Week 5 of Fearless Friday and remain undefeated.

Fort Smith Northside 42, Little Rock Central 13

Bentonville 50, Fort Smith Southside 35

Fayetteville 47, Rogers 42

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Rogers Heritage 13

Bentonville West 47, Springdale 22

Greenwood 35, Greenbrier 7

Van Buren 49, Lake Hamilton 28

