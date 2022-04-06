FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has three programs available for assisting nonprofit organizations that serve Fayetteville residents and have experienced negative impacts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the first program was approved by the City Council in February 2022 and an application portal opened on February 18. On Tuesday, April 5, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new programs and appropriate funding from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Program 1: Grants to nonprofits/$25,000 or greater

This program is available for qualifying nonprofits to perform projects for Fayetteville residents on a prospective basis, to address current and future challenges:

Total award amount of $25,000 or greater per applicant

Funding will be provided to nonprofits on a reimbursement basis

Applicants submitting proposals for funding must ensure their proposal meets U.S. Department of Treasury regulations for ARPA funding as outlined in the Treasury Final Rule and Final Rule Overview available at: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds

See the City’s Nonprofit Portal for more information: https://documents.fayetteville-ar.gov/Forms/nonprofitarpagrant

Application deadline: April 30, 2022

Program 2: Economic assistance to nonprofits

Nonprofits have faced significant challenges due to the pandemic’s increased demand for services and changing operational needs, as well as declines in revenue sources such as donations and fees.

To help address these needs, the City has developed two additional economic assistance projects for those nonprofits who may not qualify or otherwise be able to participate in the first program offering larger grant amounts. City Council has appropriated $100,000 for the first program and $900,000 for the second program.

Eligible organizations should apply for only one of the below programs:

2A. Economic assistance to nonprofits – up to $5,000:

Total economic aid of up to $5,000 is available per qualifying nonprofit applicant

Designed to more urgently address economic needs directly related to COVID-19

Eligible nonprofits include 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) organizations, serving Fayetteville residents

Qualifying costs eligible for economic aid include payroll, rent or other operating costs

2B. Economic assistance to nonprofits – more than $5,000:

A separate economic aid program is available for qualifying nonprofit applicants for requests of more than $5,000

This program is intended to assist qualifying nonprofits that experienced negative economic impact directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Examples of negative economic impacts can include an increased demand for services provided, changing operational needs, a decline in revenue sources (such as donations and fees), reduced ability to hold fundraising events, increased costs or challenges covering payroll, rent or other operating costs of the nonprofit organization

Qualifying costs eligible for economic aid include payroll, rent or other operating costs

Application deadline: April 30, 2022

Nonprofits eligible for assistance through these additional assistance programs are those that experienced negative economic impacts or disproportionate impacts of the pandemic and meet the definition of “nonprofit” — specifically, those that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations. Application forms are currently being developed and will be available on the city’s website soon.

For more information on ARPA , please go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4109/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-Funding.