Fayetteville families lifting kids’ spirits amid COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With kids out of school, local families have gotten creative with ways to keep them occupied.

“People have been putting bears in their windows related to a book for the little kids,” said second grader, Luke Hall.

“The kiddos who are cooped up all day everyday can walk around the neighborhood, take a walk and find bears,” said Luke’s dad, Josh Hall. “It’s a fun little activity for them.”

This adventure was inspired by the children’s book, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.

“We took many, many laps around the neighborhood and would find new different bears everyday that people were moving around or putting different places,” Josh said.

In the same neighborhood, third grader, Logan Boeckmann had a special reason for choosing the bear displayed in her window.

“It was my very first bear that I got for Valentine’s Day,” Boeckmann said. “I named him Candy Hearts.”

A special bear to remember what is going to be a significant time in everyone’s life.

“Some families don’t even have children that joined in on this bear hunt,” said Logan’s mom, Morgan Rainwater. “So I think it was really neat.”

“I think this is another way for neighborhoods to come together while maintaining social distancing like everyone’s trying to do right now,” Josh said.

Boeckmann said she plans on doing this when she has her own family one day.

“I want my kids or the people that live in the neighborhood to experience it too,” Boeckmann said.