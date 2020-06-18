Fayetteville Farmers’ Market to return to Downtown Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market will return to the Downtown Square beginning on Saturday, June 27, the city announced in a release on Thursday.

The market will resume operations at the square every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Beginning July 7, the market will resume operations on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Downtown Square, with the Thursday market yet to be determined.

The follow new safety procedures will be in place:

Entrances and exits will be controlled to limit attendance to no more than 50 people per street within the Market perimeter, for a total of 200 customers total at one time.

Shopping time will be limited to 30 minutes per customer.

Customers will be allowed entry based on a customer count which will be monitored at all entrances. Customers may be asked to stand in line with social distancing while waiting to enter the market.

Market organizers will monitor customers for social distancing and directional traffic flow.

Customers will be required to wash/sanitize hands or wear gloves upon entering the market.

Face coverings will be required for all customers and vendors; market managers will have face coverings available for a small fee for those who do not have their own.

Entrances will be clearly marked with COVID-19 signs.

Service dogs will be allowed to enter the market; other pets/animals will not be allowed to accompany customers until further notice.

Market vendors will wear face coverings and gloves and have hand sanitizer at their booths.

Booths will be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart, and vendors will maintain appropriate social distancing from customers.

Customers will not handle products – vendors will package items for customers when purchased.

The market will also comply with the city of Fayetteville’s new ordinance requiring masks in public.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market says it will also continue to comply with the current Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for large outdoor venues, which can be found here.