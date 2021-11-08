Fayetteville Film Fest begins hybrid in-person/online program on Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 13th annual Fayetteville Film Fest will combine live, in-person screenings with online streaming, presenting 10 narrative and documentary feature films, along with more than 40 short films, according to a release from the festival.

In-person screenings will take place at the University of Arkansas Global Campus theater and the Pryor Center on Fayetteville’s town square.

Passes and individual tickets are on sale now. The full festival schedule is available online.

The festival organizers will be taking extra precautions in light of the ongoing COVID pandemic and will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for admission to any indoor, in-person events.

For those unable to meet those requirements or are otherwise unable to attend, the festival will also stream most of the programming, including four feature films only available online, direct and on-demand from Sunday, November 14 through Sunday, November 21.

In addition to the lineup of films, the festival will also feature panel discussions and Q&A sessions with the filmmakers, many of which will be available on the streaming platform.

Online programming will premiere on a rolling basis from November 11-13 with the full program available on-demand until November 21. Online-only tickets will be available on a pay-what-you-can model, including a free option for those unable to contribute.