Fayetteville Film Fest virtual schedule announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Film Fest announced the full schedule for the twelfth annual festival, slated to take place online.

The fest will feature 11 narrative and documentary feature films over the course of 10 days and 30 short films available for direct, on-demand home streaming.

Filmmakers were be featured in nationwide livestreamed Q&A sessions and panel discussions.

The Fayetteville Film Prize pitch contest will also return for the third consecutive year.

The contest will give finalists five minutes to pitch film ideas to a panel made up of industry professionals, with the opportunity to receive constructive feedback.

the winner of the Fayetteville Film Prize will be presented with a cash prize of $2,000 to fund their film and have 10 months to complete their film for submission to next year’s festival.

Online screenings will begin November 5 and continue through November 8, with on-demand streaming remaining available through November 14.

Advance individual tickets are available now on a pay-what-you-can model, including a free option for those who are unable to contribute.

Friend of the Fest All-Access Passes are available for $40 and include an exclusive gift bag delivered either to passholders’ door or by mail.

Tickets, passes, and preorder programming are all currently available on the Fayetteville Film Fest website.