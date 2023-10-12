FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Film Festival is underway.

The 15th annual festival is at the Global Campus at the University of Arkansas and the Pryor Center.

This year’s event will feature 51 films along with question-and-answer discussions with filmmakers behind these movies.

Dan Robinson with the festival says attendees will be able to catch stories from all over the world.

“We have stories that come from right here in Fayetteville,” Robinson said. “We have stories that come from the state. We have stories from all over the country and international stories. So you are getting a global perspective from what we are bringing to the Fayetteville Film Festival.”

The film festival runs through Saturday.

For more information on tickets can be found here.