Fayetteville Fire Department honors hometown hero

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Fire Department and local city leaders honor a hometown hero.

Last fall, 14-year-old Dillon Keller jumped into a pool to save a four-year-old from drowning.

The Fayetteville Fire Department and city council members presented Dillon with a service award signed by Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Fire Chief Brad Hardin.

Dillon said the experience has helped him be more aware while at the pool.

“I never would have never thought in my entire life that it would happen even once. When it happened the first time, it kind of made me more aware of what was happening in pools from then on,” he said. “Then I saw somebody, and I just immediately went to get him out of there.”

Dillon said this experience shows that it is important for everyone to practice pool safety.