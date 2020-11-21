Fayetteville Fire Department responds to fatal apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

The apartment building, located on West Center St. and South Gregg Ave., was reportedly burning from the second floor with people trapped inside.

Crews entered the fire rooms and recovered three victims.

One fire victim has died and two are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshals are investigating the blaze. No cause for the fire has been determined.