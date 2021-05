FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to Central EMS, Fayetteville Fire and emergency crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire at Superior Industries International at 1901 E Borick Dr.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. that smoke was coming from the building.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by a cutting torch’s embers falling into an oil pit.

The department says the fire was small, and no one was injured.