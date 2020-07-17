Fayetteville Fire Dept. changes shifts to reduce contamination

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Our frontline fighters face the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 now a local fire department is making changes to protect those who risk it all.

Fayetteville Fire Chief Brad Hardin has decided to change the work shift for his men.

Now, the firemen will be working two days and having four days off.

He said this will reduce the amount of COVID-19 exposure in half.

“As with any change is controversial and in the end I made the decision on moving that direction because I felt like it’s the best thing to do for our personnel,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the firemen’s new work schedule has been in progress for quite a while and now the administration feels confident with the change.