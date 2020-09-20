UPDATE: Fayetteville PD confirmed “suspicious package” contained baking soda

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Emergency responders are at the Fayetteville Police Department due to a “suspicious package.”

Sgt. Tony Murphy says the entire building was been evacuated as the delivered package is being investigated. A bomb squad has also arrived on scene.

A member of the fire department described it as a white powder substance and said the box has a heat signature. It was delivered Sunday, September 20, around 3:30 PM.

“What we’re worried about is what’s inside,” one officer said.

