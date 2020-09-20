UPDATE: Fayetteville PD confirmed “suspicious package” contained baking soda

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Emergency responders are at the Fayetteville Police Department due to a “suspicious package.”

Sgt. Tony Murphy says the entire building was been evacuated as the delivered package is being investigated. A bomb squad has also arrived on scene.

A member of the fire department described it as a white powder substance and said the box has a heat signature. It was delivered Sunday, September 20, around 3:30 PM.

“What we’re worried about is what’s inside,” one officer said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers