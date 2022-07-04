FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before you set off your fireworks on this Independence Day, there are a few safety tips and rules to keep in mind.

Fayetteville Fire Battalion Chief, Travis Boudrey, said in Fayetteville, fireworks can only be set off until 11:00 pm on July 4. Another rule— anyone younger than 16 years old must be supervised by an adult when shooting off fireworks. It’s also against the law to discharge bottle rockets within city limits.

According to Boudrey, laws surrounding fireworks will be different depending on the city or area.

“We encourage people to look up and follow the regulations probably on the website for their city or county or area that they’re in and follow that direction,” Boudrey said.

The area in Northwest Arkansas has been dry ahead of the holiday, and Boudrey said there are some safety tips you need to follow as you’re shooting off fireworks.

“Just pay attention to the ground cover and the foliage overhead. Keep things 50 feet away from any structure, from automobiles, and from large groups of people,” Boudrey said.

Here are more safety tips from the Fayetteville Fire Department: