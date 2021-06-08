Fayetteville first responders help ease blood shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville first responders battle it out to help ease a critical blood shortage.

Today, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered with Fayetteville fire and police departments for this years Boots and Badges blood drive.

Donors were able to donate in support of firefighters or police officers with the goal of receiving the most units of blood.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy says people can even see first hand how they are giving back to the community.

“Once you sign up, you can actually get notifications when your blood is being used and you can see where that blood is being used and how it’s used,” Murphy said. “So, it’s a really cool opportunity for someone to help save a life.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers