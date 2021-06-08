Fayetteville first responders help ease blood shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville first responders battle it out to help ease a critical blood shortage.

Today, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered with Fayetteville fire and police departments for this years Boots and Badges blood drive.

Donors were able to donate in support of firefighters or police officers with the goal of receiving the most units of blood.

Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy says people can even see first hand how they are giving back to the community.

“Once you sign up, you can actually get notifications when your blood is being used and you can see where that blood is being used and how it’s used,” Murphy said. “So, it’s a really cool opportunity for someone to help save a life.”