Fayetteville FOP reacts to the city’s decision on SRO grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a video shared on social media, Fayetteville’s Fraternal Order of Police said they do not agree with the City Council’s decision to reject a federal grant that would have hired two school resource officers.

A $250,000 grant would have funded the positions.

The city and school district would have paid a remaining $312,710.

City leaders voted 7-1 to table the proposal indefinitely.

Nick White is the President of Fayetteville FOP lodge.

White said though they can’t change the council’s decision, he felt the discussion was one-sided and people should know how to resource officers help students.

“This is what the video was just about getting a positive narrative a unifying message we want everybody to have constructive conversations that unite everybody,” he said.

White said this was just the beginning of a series of police matters the city council will discuss in the near future.

Tomorrow, August 26, city leaders will meet to vote on accepting a grant for funding of the fourth judicial district Drug Task Force.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

