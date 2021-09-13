Fayetteville, Fort Smith working to slow down drivers in neighborhoods

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The cities of Fayetteville and Fort Smith are working towards slowing down drivers in certain neighborhoods.

Speed cushions will be installed at seven spots along East Oaks Drive and Kantz Drive.

The city says these rubber cushions are a safe alternative to concrete speed bumps and tables.

Fort Smith also set up its new traffic calming devices along Cliff Drive.

This comes after several complaints from the neighborhood about speeding in the area.

The cities hope this will encourage drivers to slow down.

