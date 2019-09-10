Fayetteville gets new hydration station

Construction on the Nioaska Creek Trail continues and should be completed spring 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted Monday afternoon, Sept. 9 for the installation in Sweet Briar Park along a newly completed section of the Nioaska Creek Trail.

The city partnered with the Beaver Water District to make the station, which includes a water fountain, bottle filling tap and a ground-level drinking for pets.

Lane Crider, CEO of the Beaver Water District, said, “We have been involved with these programs since the inception of the green-way system, and throughout Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. In partnership with those cities and the construction of those trail systems, we have gladly participated by providing these units for the installation, all up and down the green-way.”

